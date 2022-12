Apac prison inmates receive donation of fish from UPDF

Operatives from the UPDF Fishery Protection Unit in Apac have in the last three days impounded 1 ton of immature fish from fishermen in Apoi Sub County in a bid to stem a resurgence of illegal fishing activities. The operation was conducted at Landing Sites along the shores of Lake Kwania. Our correspondent there says the impounded fish was distributed to inmates at prisons across the District.