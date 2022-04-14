Apac hospital gets X-Ray machine after long wait

The X-Ray Unit at Apac Hospital in Apac Municipality has been nonfunctional for a long time due to technical breakdown however, this has come to an end after the hospital received a digital X-ray machine from the Ministry of Health. Apac District Local Government handed over this machine to the Apac Hospital administration on Tuesday. Ms Oliver Ajok a clinical officer at Apac Hospital, trained to operate this machine said the machine will help in the detection of tuberculosis and broken bones.