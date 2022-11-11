Apac defence ministry wants army veterans to join fight against food insecurity

Defence Minister, Vincent Ssempijja has called on army veterans to join the fight against food insecurity in the country. The minister's call came as he revealed that the government had set aside 7.5 billion Shillings to support the army veterans, Uganda Prison Service, Uganda Police, National Enterprise Corporation and some individual farmers farming on a large chunk of land to engage in large-scale production of cereal crops like maize, sorghum and rice. The program is aimed at increasing food security in the country. According to the record from Apach District Army Veterans Association, there are 1,800 registered army veterans in Apach District.