APAA LAND DISPUTE: West Nile MPs refute Acholi lawmakers’ claims

West Nile region leaders have castigated what they termed as lies of Acholi Parliamentary Group over the recent alleged incident of violence in the contested Apaa area in Adjumani district. Adjumani district Woman Member of Parliament Jessica Ababiku is warning the government and the Acholi leaders that the leaders from the West Nile region are not seeking favours from the government over Apaa land conflict as there have been many misconceptions over the matter.