ANTI-TOBACCO OPERATION: Dozens arrested in crackdown on Kampala bars

The police arrested 38 revellers in an operation called to enforce the Tobacco control act of 2018. According to the Heath ministry, Shisha has contributed to the rise in infertility cases. The culprits have been arraigned before the KCCA court, where they were fined 480,000 shillings instantly or go to jail for one year.