Anti-Mao group questions intention of Pro-Mao group, NEC meet

Members of the Democratic Party National Executive committee (NEC) held a closed-door meeting to discuss, among others, the controversial Cooperation agreement between DP and the ruling NRM party. However, some of the NEC Members did not attend the meeting, claiming it was illegal. The team led by Party legal advisor Luyimbazi Nalukoola together with his Deputy and Mityana South MP Richard Lumu said it would have been illegal to attend the meeting since the Party Members were not consulted before entering the Cooperation agreement with NRM.