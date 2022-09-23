Another Ebola death registered in Mubende

Mubende District has registered another death, attributed to the Ebola disease outbreak, bringing the number of deaths to three. According to the Mubende Resident District Commissioner, Rosemary Byabashaija who also doubles as the head of the district Ebola task force, the deceased has been identified as a female juvenile aged 12 years, a resident of Madudu sub-county in Mubende district. Byabashaijja says that the victim was reported at the isolation centre on Thursday afternoon and she was among the seven confirmed Ebola cases yesterday by the ministry of health. Meanwhile, the number of patients in the isolation centre has increased from 16 to 26, with 11 of them in a critical state.