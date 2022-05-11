Ankole Anglican dioceses begin fundraising for Martyrs’ Day celebrations

The Anglican Dioceses of Greater Ankole are in the final stages of organizing the June 3rd Martyrs day celebrations but they are still short of funds. With just three weeks left to mark the first full Martyrs day celebrations in 2 years, the members of the organizing dioceses say the finance minister has been elusive on fulfilling the presidential pledge towards organizing this year's martyr's day for the Anglican church. President Museveni pledged one billion shillings, part of it for the Anglican celebrations.