Anita Among’s journey to leader of parliamentary business

So, Anita Annet Among is the current Deputy Speaker of Parliament. -She is the woman MP for Bukedea District. - Among joined Parliament in 2016 after running as an independent candidate. - She had been a long time member of the Forum for Democratic Change political party. - This was before she joined the National Resistance Movement in 2020. - Anita Among is also an accountant and a lawyer. - She deputised Abdu Katuntu on the Committee of Commissions,Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises.