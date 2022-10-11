ANIMAL FEEDS FEUD: Legislators task dealers to prove why they should not pay tax

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will delay the imposition of a 10 per cent tax levy on the importation of raw materials for animal feeds pending a decision of the committee of parliament on trade, tourism and industry. The farmers and dealers in animal feeds vehemently oppose the tax for the likelihood of causing supply shortages. On the other hand the local manufacturers of the feeds who appeared before the committee are contented with the imposition arguably for the stimulation local of production capacity.