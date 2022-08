Anglican church launches half centennial celebrations

The government has urged the church to continue assisting it in implementing its development programs in a bid to move the country to middle-income status. According to President Museveni, the church has a starring role in improving the welfare of Ugandans by changing their lives economically and socially. The President’s call came during Jubilee celebrations to mark 50 years of the existence of the Kampala diocese of the Church of Uganda.