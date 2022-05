Andrew Ojok, Jacob Oulanyah’s son, gets nomination for Omoro by-election

Three people have joined the race for the Omoro County parliamentary seat to replace former MP Jacob Oulanyah. His son Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, handpicked by the chairperson of the NRM party to which he subscribes, was joined by scores of supporters as he was nominated at the district headquarters. Polycap Kalokwera reports that Ojok will run against five other candidates.