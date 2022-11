Amputated old man lives in shack, takes care of child

Day has turned into night for John Bizimungu an amputee who survived elephantiasis and prostate cancer and is about to be evicted from his single-room house. The 82-year-old is hoping for a miracle before 15th November. Over the years, Bizimungu has depended on well-wishers who have now been hit by economic hardships. He spoke to NTV's Rita Kanya Mujuni.