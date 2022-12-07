AMERICAN VISAS: Ugandans urged to beware of fraudsters

The American Embassy in Uganda has issued an alert for those willing to acquire travel visas to the United States to beware of quacks hoodwinking unsuspecting members into helping them get the required documents at a fee. Officials from the Embassy, while addressing the press on Wednesday at their Embassy in Nsambya said cases of fraudulent activities that result into fleecing of the public are on the rise. They warn that, the habit is denting the integrity of Uganda and may hinder those who genuinely want to travel to the US for various reasons.