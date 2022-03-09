American man fights for permanent custody of child

In court, an American man involved in a child custody case for his son says it has drained him financially for the last seven years. Marvin Wright whose case is at the Family division of the High court, wants to gain permanent custody of his seven-year-old son whom he had with a Ugandan woman while he was working in Uganda. Wright says efforts to care for his son have been frustrated by a Ugandan family who had taken temporary custody of the child but made a U-turn and want to turn the arrangement into a permanent one. Wright said that he uses more than 3,000 Us dollars each time he and his wife travel to Uganda for court hearings. He wants child rights activists and the principal judge to intervene in the case. The next court hearing has been pushed to 8th April 2022.