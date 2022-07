AMENDING POLICE ACT: MPs want clarity on qualifications for IGP and DGIP

A section of MPs has started consultations aimed at amending the Police Act of 2006 with the aim of setting specific qualifications for the position of Inspector General of Police and their Deputy. Among the qualifications is for one to have served at the rank of or above Commissioner of Police for at least 4 years. This amendment is aimed at edging out the random appointments of army men at the helm of the Institution.