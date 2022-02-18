Colombus loses Kyabazinga lawsuit
ENDANGERED CRESTED CRANE: Destruction of wetlands poses threat to national bird
BAPTISM OF FIRE: Express FC caretaker coach Odoch loses first game
NARROW ESCAPE: Substitute Mucurezi rescues vipers in 1-1 draw with UPDF
WOMEN U17 team takes shape at Njeru camp
RUGBY PREMIER LEAGUE: Rebranded Heathens hosts Pirates
Street vendors’ organizations seek concessions from KCCA
President welcomes Orthodox Papal representative
Preparations for enthronement of Metropolitan archbishop in high gear
NUP WOMEN’S CONFERENCE: Activists call for unity for better service delivery
Parliament passes bill to regulate mining activities
Aceng: Uganda has come out of the third Covid-19 wave
KABOWA MURDERS: Security guard remanded to Kitalya prison
Over 600,000 people have benefited from NUSAF3.
LIIGI Y’ABABINYWERA: UPDF 1:1 Vipers
ENKOLA YA SMART CITY :Minisita Kabanda ne Nnankulu Kisaka basisinkanye abatembeeyi