LOCAL GOV’T WORKERS’ STRIKE: It is business as usual in many districts
DPP calls for better legal protection for witnesses
KARAMOJA FOOD CRISIS: Health facilities overwhelmed by hunger-related admissions
MAKERERE CAMPAIGN VIOLENCE: The events that led to the death of a UCU student
GONE TOO SOON: Friends and relatives mourn Michael Betungura
OIL AND GAS PROJECT AFFECTED PERSONS :Gov’t and CNOOC hand over 56 houses in Kingfisher area
President passes out over 350 armored warfare trainees
ROKO BAILOUT: MPs give recommendations on proposed share purchase
Experts call for changes in teaching methods of Science subjects
NDA arrests 6 over sale of fake livestock vaccines
Energy ministry denies plans of buying South African fuel
WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS: Winnie Nanyondo to run in 1500m event
CAF PRESIDENT VISIT: Motsepe backs CECAFA bid to host 2027 AFCON
COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Badminton teams gets ready for games
EMIZANNYO GY’ENSI YONNA: Winnie Nannyondo ali mu nsiike