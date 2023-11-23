Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Uganda police, US investigators differ on child abuse claims at NGO
  • 2 National Air pollution in Kampala linked to increased risk of preterm birth
  • 3 National Dr Atwiine tasks stakeholders to ensure low-carbon health system
  • 4 National URA body awards top taxpayers
  • 5 National Top govt officials to surrender cars for NAM summit