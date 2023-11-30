Analysts doubt government commitment to human rights and missing persons issues
Government seeks approval for 3.5 trillion shilling supplementary budget
Tax increase and smuggling threaten fish maw industry
EALA MPs urge wetlands conservation for tourism
Top 100 SME survey: More collaboration than competition
Nuclear power: Speculators buying land around proposed sites
Women's Football Bonanza awards recognize stakeholders in Kampala
UNF President Babirye remanded to Luzira Prison over funds mismanagement charges
UMSC will appeal decision of court of appeal on sale
Education as a solution to end hunger in Karamoja
Relief food rots in OPM stores
Cricket Cranes make history by qualifying for T20 World Cup
Food prices drop in November due to bumper harvest
Enjala etaataganya ab’e karamoja: Bannakyewa ne bannabyafuzi banokoddeyo awava obuzibu
Ekikwekweto shujaa: Maj. Gen. Olum ayogedde ebituukiddwako