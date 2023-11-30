Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Animal theft failing govt projects,says leaders
  • 2 National Parents of Apac school, church disagree on Unra pay out
  • 3 National Two arrested over theft of dead bodies from Mbarara hospital
  • 4 National Parents hire teachers as staff crisis in worsens
  • 5 National Cut taxes on cooking gas to save our forests, Among tells govt