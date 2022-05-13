Dilapidated Kaberamaido school awaits promised gov’t support
UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: KCCA comes from behind to beat Arua hill 2-1
EAST AFRICAN NETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: KCCA makes it to final after beating Uganda prisons
UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Gaddafi needs to win next two games to avoid relegation
More Wakiso district officials arrested for corruption
Naabagereka akalaatidde abakyala mu Buganda okufa ku bulamu bwabwe
Uganda grapples with shortage of mental health professionals
Finance minister pledges more tax incentives for investors
DEFYING THE ODDS: Akello stands out in predominantly male boda boda sector
KCCA arbitration court to handle disagreements over property tax valuations
Entebbe children’s hospital celebrates one year
MPS reject claims of collusion by security agents in Karamoja
Transport ministry lifts link bus services suspension
Andrew Ojok, Jacob Oulanyah’s son, gets nomination for Omoro by-election
Academics warn against laxity in HIV/AIDS prevention campaigns
ZUNGULU : Abasomesa ba sayansi bbo sibaakulinyako mu bibiina.