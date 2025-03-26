Sports federations required to re-register by June 2025 under new Act
Uncertainty over Umeme buyout as government considers Auditor General’s report
From classroom to construction: Jane Lwere’s journey in a male-dominated industry
Government warns unlicensed health training institutions to comply or face legal action
Ugandan businesses urged to leverage Canton Fair for trade opportunities
China donates shs7.3billion worth of rice in Karamoja
Shs465billion allocated in budget to Lubowa Hospital
Elias Nalukoola finally joins 11th parliament
Meteorologists warn of more heavy downpours
Five confirmed dead as heavy rains wreak havoc
Waliwo asenze ebbumbiro ly’amattafaali lwa nkaayana ku ttaka e Lugazi
Gavumenti eddukidde mu Ba-China okuliira abakaramoja
Jane Lwereyeenyumiriza mu kuvuga ‘ttipa’ y’omusenyu
Enguudo eziwerako zisaliddwako amataba mu Kampala
Kkooti etandise okuwulira omusango ku nkaayana ku ttaka ly’olugave
Gavumenti eyongedde 'musigansimbi’ Pinetti obuwuumbi 465