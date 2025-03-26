Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Activists urge government to expedite tobacco law implementation
  • 2 National Voters reject MP’s hand hoe donations ahead of 2026
  • 3 National Govt to tackle TB with digital x-rays and mobile testing vans
  • 4 National Kayunga RDC calls for urgent investment in NCD treatment
  • 5 National School managers challenged to use resources creatively to overcome funding gaps