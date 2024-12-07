Why it is important to improve cooperatives' human, tech capacity | TALK OF THE NATION
Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association approves UGX 11 billion budget for 2025
200 golfers compete in 9th edition of Seniors Golf Open at Kitante
Inaugural Gulu City Marathon showcases Acholi culture with inclusive participation
Government to review mortgage rates, build low-cost housing
NARO partners with Yunnan University to boost rice production
Dire conditions persist at Bunambutye resettlement after landslide tragedy
Government pleased with progress of Karuma bridge works
Museveni promotes wealth creation in Kasese, celebrates local leaders
Mathias Mpuuga's Democratic Alliance sparks mixed reactions
Coffee Farmer Empowers Workers with Disabilities | SEEDS OF GOLD
Oluguudo oluva e Kikolongo okutuuka e Mpondwe lwa kudabirizibwa
Emisinde mubuna byalo e Gulu, gyibadde gya kukuuma buwangwa bwa Acholi
E Kasambya-Mubende waliwo abazadde abasobeddwa, baabulwako omwana waabwe
Amasannyalaze gasse omukazi abadde ayanika e ngoye
Abateberezebwa okwagala okugoba abatuuze ku ttaka bakwatiddwa