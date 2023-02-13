Kibuli family in fear after armed men take three away
Traders lose millions as Kisenyi building burns
Retelling what the parliamentary select committee discovered about the NSSF probe
DISRUPTING LOGISTICS : Transforming freight brokerage
NOT FOR PROFIT ORGANISATION : Sector seeks to align ahead of 2025 deadline
FUNDING AGRICULTURE : UDB puts most funds in sector in 2022
Jailed MPs get court bail after over one year detention
Makerere University wants shs 150 bn to refurbish halls
One Ugandan dead, two others missing after Turkey, Syria earthquake
12 Arrested for ‘stealing’ shs 6.5bn from Stanbic bank
NUP supporter recall the amount of torture during detention
KCCA unable to explain cost of road repair
OKUKOZESA OBUBI EMMUNDU : Poliisi ekutte basajja baayo babiri
EBY’OKUWAMBA N’OKUTULUGUNYA ABANTU : Kyagulanyi ayambalidde akakiiko k’eddembe ly’obuntu
SSEGIRINYA NE SSEWANYANA: Kkooti e Masaka ebakkirizza okweyimirirwa