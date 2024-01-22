CECILIA ATIM OGWAL: Palamenti esiimye emirimu gye mu lutuula olw’enjawulo
Telecom Data: Driving financial inclusion through digital identity
UCDA promotes coffee growth in Acholi and Lango amid climate challenges
Uganda Wildlife Authority's innovative approach to park encroachment
Warrant for Molly Katanga in murder case; Minister seeks injunction against IGG Kamya
Eight police officers implicated in robbery case
President Museveni pays respects to late MP Cecilia Ogwal
Dispute over Bishop nominations in Luwero Anglican Diocese
Call for more funding to boost Uganda's tourism rankings
Uganda to boost economic cooperation as global summits conclude
Archbishop Kazimba emphasizes attendance at opposition events
Preparations for late MP Cecilia Ogwal's burial in Kole district
Parliament pays tribute to late Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal
EMPAKA ZA UGANDA CUP: Ttiimu 64 ziddamu okuttunka okutandika n’enkya
EBY’AMABAATI G’E KARAMOJA: Kitutu yeekubidde enduulu mu kkooti ku bya kaliisoliiso