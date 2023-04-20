Schools advised to buy posho from certified millers
Victoria Pearls beat UAE by 7 wickets in cricket tournament
Lord Mayor Lukwago: UGX 6bn inadequate for road rehabilitation
More people are going to be charged in Karamoja iron sheets case, says DPP
Education sector budget cuts to impact student loan scheme
Tooro Parents Primary School wins inaugural Inter-schools Golf Championship
Uganda's Junior Boys Golf team qualifies for World Junior Championships
Sheema school on the spot over OPM iron sheets
Kasaija, Nabakooba and Obua return iron sheets to OPM stores
Potholes plague Ntinda-Kyambogo road, posing danger to road users
Minister Amos Lugoloobi granted bail
Stanbic Bank attributes historic 2022 profit to sustainable, inclusive growth policy
Finance Ministry to fund remainder of financial year through local revenue despite budget deficit
Museveni orders trade hubs at Uganda's airports, foreign missions to boost tourism
Ugandan companies transport first oil rig, urging more partnerships for economic benefit
AMABAATI GA WOFIISI YA SSAABAMINISITA: Waliwo essomero eriri mu kutya e Sheema