MOH to demote health center fours for not providing services

The Ministry of Health intends to demote Health Center IV hospitals to Health Center III status because they have failed to provide minor health services to members of the public. According to Dr. Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Kamukira Health Centre IV in Kabale district is one of the health centers that are likely to be demoted if the management of the health facility does not improve service delivery. #