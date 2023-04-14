ENJALA E KARAMOJA: Gav’t eriko emmere gy’esindise okudduukirira abaayo
OKUFA KWA MUHAKANIZI :Gav’t egamba sikwakukosa kunoonyereza ku by’amabaati
OKUNYWEZA OMUTINDO GW’EBIZIMBE: Aba National Building Review Board baakubangula ba ffundi
AMABAATI GA MINISITULE ENDALA :Ababaka okuva mu mambuka ga Uganda baagala gabalirirwe
Motor Sport champions sprint scheduled for 23rd may
UGANDA CUP:Vipers SC in semi-finals after victory against Calvary FC
Local artisans to be trained on building standards
Uganda Girl Guides Association commemorates 100 years
Northern Uganda MPs demand audit of relief items
Karamoja minister finally granted bail
More Minsters return iron sheets to OPM stores
Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu to present case for Anglican church breaking away
A profile of the late OPM permanent secretary
Drought-affected Karamoja to receive shs20bn worth of food aid
Gov’t working with family on burial preparations of Keith Muhakanizi
ZUNGULU :Kati n'amasabo agazimbibwa tegakyali ga busiisira nga luli!