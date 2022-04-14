Otafiire says Oulanyah’s father can be summoned over poisoning claims
Lubowa hospital opening date pushed to September 2024
USD700M market construction at Mutukula commences
How Muslims in the food business make it through Ramathan
UMA wants government to honour pledges to health workers
KCCA FC FUNDING: Kyofatogabye challenges team to revive season’s dreams
Government defends coffee processing deal
Government partners with banks to promote technology innovations
Uganda to sell 25 tonnes of Gold annually
TRI-NATION CRICKET: Team Uganda departs for Namibia
UNIVERSITY LEAGUE : Nkumba University 2-0 Muni University
BWEYALE: Where different communities live, trade
Gov’t accused of failing to protect people of Teso
LOCAL GOLF CALENDAR: Alunga turns focus to Kenya tournaments
NMG partners with stakeholders to sponsor Public Relations Symposium
Germany donates crime fighting equipment to Uganda Police