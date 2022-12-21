Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng: Uganda is still on high alert for diseases
Gen. Saleh cautions NRM members over presidency talk
Security agencies say 99% of firearms are now fingerprinted
ADF REBELS: UPDF says two rebels were killed and three escaped
Makerere university introduces new course on land management
Police: Musicians should seek permission for concerts in festive season
Museveni, Oledo meeting addressed matters of medical workers’ welfare
GRACE FOAM FACTORY :Leaders want more safety and response measures
EMIVUYO GY’OBUKIIKO BW’ETTAKA :Minisita Mayanja ayimirizza akakiko ka disitulikiti y’e Kiboga
Joshua Cheptegei akutte ku musaayi muto Jovia Chebet
Amagye : Aba ADF abalala babiri battiddwa ku bulumbaganyi e Ntoroko
TEMWEYIBAALA : Dr Aceng alabudde ku Covid-19 ne Ebola
MULEKERE AWO OKUVUGA ENDIIMA : Omulabirizi Ssebaggala asomoozezza abagoba b’ebidduka
TEMWEMALAAMU MULINDE CEC :Gen Salim Saleh alabudde abatinkiza n’ebya Museveni ne Muhoozi
OKUNNYONNYOKA EBIKWATA KU TTAKA :Makerere ettongozza essomo eddala
MWEWALE EBINAABASUULA MU BUZIBU :Omulabirizi Kisembo alabudde abavubuka