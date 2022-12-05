Museveni: It is too early to talk about 2026 campaigns
How to avoid getting duped by shady car dealers
KATWE SALT LAKES: Floods threaten salt miners’ livelihoods
UNMEB EXAMS: More candidates sit for nursing and midwifery examinations
UNBS proposes changes to national measurement system
NUP denies alleged links to slain criminal
ORGANIC COFFEE CERTIFICATION: Bugisu cooperative seeks higher returns
SKILLING SMES: What next after this?
THE DEBT DEBATE: Government exercises more awareness
Govt encourages citizens’ participation in fight against corruption
UGX15b Busia cereal plant lies idle 2 years after commissioning
UHRC to invoke constitutional articles against torture
Mbale City’s garbage has gone uncollected for weeks
UMA members distance themselves from Dr. Oledo’s political statements
Muslim MPs call for release of detained clerics
Being “rogue and vagabond” no longer a crime - Police