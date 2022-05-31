Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 Education Art and food lure children into school
  • 2 National DPP unveils five-year strategic plan for Uganda’s criminal justice
  • 3 National Jailed Mabirizi fighting for release of Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana
  • 4 National 2,000 pilgrims arrive in Kampala after trekking 300km from Fort Portal
  • 5 National Over 100 Mukono parents abandoned children after losing jobs in Covid-19