Open Boxing Championships reach semi-final stage
National Open Boxing Championships reach semi-final stage
Calls grow for action against officers who assaulted civilians
Father seeks justice after procedure worsens son's condition
Ugandans told to expect increased rainfall as heatwave ends
Survivors from Kagoma accident give their accounts of horrific accident
Survivors recount moments of panic from the deadly hotel fire
Fort Portal isolates four over suspected Ebola infection
The Electoral Commission reassures public amid NUP concerns over voter register
Deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa calls for dialogue as MPs condemn brutality
E Fort Portal, ekirwadde ki Ebola kisse omwana
Swaibu Kaggwa, omwana we eyagongobala amuyisizza mu bingi
Enkuba ey'amaanyi esuubirwa okutonnya mu masekkati g'omwezi guno
Aba minisitry y’obuntu-bulamu beeyabizza
Benjamin Agaba, eyeeyokyeza ku palamenti tayambiddwa