Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Man electrocuted at Wakiso construction site
  • 2 National Family of Kayunga snake vendor bitten to death abandons business
  • 3 National Over 6,000 public workers refuse to declare wealth - IGG
  • 4 News Ethiopia's deputy PM to visit Uganda 
  • 5 National Uganda’s undisbursed debt decreased to Shs14t in FY2022/23 - govt