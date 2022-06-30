Ahumuza is dedicated to getting breast milk to mothers who need it

Breast milk is essential in protecting babies against some short and long-term illnesses and diseases. Breastfed babies also have higher natural immunity than babies who are fed on formula, and that is why there are constant drives to encourage new mothers to breastfeed their babies for at least the first six months of their lives. However, some mothers find that they cannot generate enough breast milk for their baby or babies, and this is a source of distress. Gillian Nantume spoke to Tracy Ahumuza, who has made it her purpose in life to save newborn babies by connecting breast milk donors to those who need the milk.