Agriculture ministry to profile farmers based on output

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has launched fresh registration and profiling of farmers in the region. According to the ministry, the allocation of resources to support farmers has been a challenge due to the lack of better data to use. Farmers will be profiled based on region and their output. This, as they enter a memorandum of understanding with the farmers federation to take part in data collection for quick implementation of the exercise.