Agriculture ministry destroys 600kg of fish worth millions

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries together with the Fisheries Protection Unit have destroyed over 600kgs of immature fish in Entebbe. The fish is said to have been intercepted from Masaka in transit to DR Congo. The move follows a court order that had been secured and the Fisheries Protection Unit says the fish had gone out of condition for public consumption due to poor handling.