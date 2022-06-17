Agriculture Ministry and UBOS officials asked to return shs9bn

The Inspectorate of Government has ordered officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries under the Bukalasa Agricultural college and the fisheries training institute and from the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics to refund over 9 billion shillings wrongly received and used during the Covid-19 lockdown. Ministry Officials released the money to run activities at the Bukalasa Agriculture College and the fisheries training institute but at the time all learning institutions were closed because of the lockdown, while at UBOS, officials requested and received money for field work, while the country was under the lockdown.