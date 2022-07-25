Agriculture minister, Frank Tumwebaze calls for irrigation as drought increases

The Ministry of Agriculture is urging farmers to consider pumping irrigation water to agricultural fields in the far-flung worst-hit areas to deal with the persistent drought that has exacerbated widespread famine in Uganda. While acknowledging the dire situation, Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze noted with concern that the persistent drought will certainly culminate in widespread hunger in many parts of the country. Tumwebaze added that the Agriculture Ministry officials have been summoned to State House Entebbe to devise strategies and finance mechanisms that will offer relief to the worst affected areas.