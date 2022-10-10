Agric. Ministry distributes fast-maturing crops to stem hunger in Karamoja

Government says it has started distributing fast-maturing crop varieties to Karamoja sub-region as a long-term sustainable response to the hunger crisis. The Minister of State for Agriculture, Hon. Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, says some of the selected crops mature in a period of about 50-58 days. Hon. Bwino Kyakulaga made the pronouncements while addressing journalists in Kampala ahead of the World Food Day celebrations slated for Sunday the 16th of October.