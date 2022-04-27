Agencies call for more material, financial support for refugees

Authorities handling the Congolese refugees at Nyakabande transit centre in Kisoro District say they need more help to effectively support the refugees. Hundreds of refugees flee the Democratic Republic of Congo daily due to the violent clashes there which started last month. Some 20,000 refugees have so far camped at Nyakabande transit centre located 10 kilometres from the Uganda- DRC border. Here, they are given temporary shelter, food and health care.