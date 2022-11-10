AG. Kiryowa Kiwanuka defends Uganda’s human rights record

The Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka has told the UN Committee Against Torture that the Ugandan government is committed to ending torture as well as inhuman and cruel treatment since the country is a signatory to the UN Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. Kiwanuka also told the committee that Uganda has taken steps, including enacting robust laws against torture so as to hold the culprits accountable. The UN Committee Against Torture works to hold States accountable for human rights violations and systematically investigating reports of torture in order to stop and prevent this crime.