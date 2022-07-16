After two months, relief arrives in famine struck Karamoja

Hundreds of residents hit by famine in Iriiri sub-county in Napak district have today received rations of food from the Office of the Prime Minister, initially delivered on Wednesday. The Napak Resident District Commissioner, Denis Okori indicated that government would distribute food to the population for three consecutive months. However, the food relief for Nabwal sub-county is yet to reach the district, although the area has also suffered deaths from famine.