AFROBAROMETER REPORT: Gaps identified in service provision despite recent progress

The Afro Barometer, a pan- African research network, reports that although Uganda is making strides towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, there remains several areas where the country performed poorly in implementation. The Afro Barometer national partner, Francis Kibirige, told a meeting of stakeholders that Uganda is doing worse on poverty, hunger and healthcare. The Minister for General Duties, Justine Kasule Lumumba, said that efforts like the Parish Development Model will bridge the gap between the rich and poor.