African health ministers urged to prioritise palliative care

Africa Ministers of Health have been urged to prioritise the support of patients who require Palliative Care considering the heavy disease burden on the continent. Only 75,000 terminally ill patients in Uganda out of the estimated 500 thousand people in need can access palliative care. This was the focus of a discussion on Palliative Care in Kampala where health experts called for more financing support. Uganda is the host of the African Palliative Care Association and the only other country that trains palliative care specialists in addition to South Africa.