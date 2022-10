AFRICA AGENDA 2063: Uganda’s progress report released, govt upbeat on targets

The government insists that the country has attained a middle-income Status. The State Minister of Finance in charge of planning Amos Lugolobi says, however, that Uganda is undergoing a three-year review before fully being declared middle-income by the World Bank. Lugolobi gave a status report on the African Union's Agenda 2063 after the first ten years of its implementation.