Adults who sat PLE hope to scale greater academic heights

The 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations have been concluded with the Primary Sevens doing the English paper. Two schools, one in the Ntoroko district and the other in the Mubende district have seen off their mature students who were part of those sitting the exams. NTV spoke to Musiba Baluku and Tom Tumusiime who are hopeful that their educational journey will continue to greater heights.