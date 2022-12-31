Adjumani health workers want more incubators

Health workers in Adjumani are calling for more emphasis on life-saving measures in their facilities. This comes on the back of a call for incubators to stem the high infant mortality rate in Madi Sub-region. In a recent survey conducted by Makerere School of Public Health in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization various health centres and hospitals in Madi Sub-region found a severe shortage of facilities for neonatal health.