ADF REBELS: UPDF says two rebels were killed and three escaped

Two Allied Democratic Forces rebels have been killed in a gunfire exchange with UPDF soldiers in Kyapa village in Bweramule sub-county. The Resident District Commissioner for Ntoroko District, RTD Maj. Edward Jones Mugabirwe, revealed that the duo were part of a bigger group of the ADF who attacked the village on the 13th of December. Mugabirwe adds that three people managed to escape.