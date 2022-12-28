ADF INSURGENCY:Rwenzori regional leaders join presidential call for peace

Local leaders in Kasese have added their voice to the chorus led by President Yoweri Museveni calling on fighters of the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF, who operate in the thick jungles of the vast east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. While on a recent visit to the District, the President urged the ADF to either surrender or wait to be put out of action. Now, newly appointed Coordinator of Peace and Mission in –charge of Eastern DRC, Christopher Kibanzanga says Operation Shujja is finding very disturbing incidents within the ADF camps. He urges those stranded in the jungles to return to civilian life.